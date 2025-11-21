Dogs found dead on property used for pet rescue in southern Minnesota, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery last weekend at a southern Minnesota property that was being used as a pet rescue.

The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an undisclosed rural property on Saturday evening by the owners who don't reside there.

They told law enforcement they had given permission to a friend to use their land to run a nonprofit rescue, but when they checked in, the property owners said multiple dogs were in poor condition.

The sheriff's office said the pet rescue owner was then contacted to address the animals' health issues. Hours later, the property owners said they found several deceased dogs on the land.

The Animal Humane Society's critical response team was called in to provide care to the surviving dogs.

The sheriff's office said the case is still under investigation, with the Watonwan County Attorney's Office reviewing possible criminal charges.