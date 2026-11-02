2 dogs, 1 cat dead after house fire in northern Minnesota

Two cats and a dog are dead after a house fire in rural Sturgeon Township, Minnesota, on Monday afternoon, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel, including multiple volunteer fire departments, responded to the blaze on the 10000 block of Heino Road at 2:37 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the house was engulfed in flames and that the homeowner was trying to rescue the family pets, officials said.

A house engulfed in flames in Sturgeon Township, Minnesota, on Nov. 2, 2026. St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

The house has been deemed a total loss, according to the sheriff's office. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, though officials have yet to disclose how many people lived in the residence.

Sturgeon Township is roughly 100 miles northwest of Duluth, Minnesota.