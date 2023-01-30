Doggie Depot king and queen crowned

We know Klondike Kate reigns over the St. Paul Winter Carnival. But did you know there is also four-legged royalty?

The Doggie Depot king and queen were recently voted top dogs ahead of the big event at Union Depot this weekend. They are Queen Lucy, a 3-year-old Husky mix, and King Rio, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu.

Doggie Depot is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.at Union Depot in St. Paul.

