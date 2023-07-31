Watch CBS News
Dog owners believe their pets are wholly dependent on them, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota dog scares off bear climbing tree
Minnesota dog scares off bear climbing tree 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's no secret most Americans pamper their dogs.

A new survey asks how long your dog could survive in the wild without you.

Two in three dog owners claim their dogs "could never survive in the wild" without them.

The poll of 2,000 American dog owners found the average person believes their pup could only care for themselves for a maximum of two days.

A third give their dogs less than a day.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

