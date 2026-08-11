Dog on the loose after killing dog in Plymouth neighborhood, police say

Police in Plymouth, Minnesota, are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a dog that is missing after it killed another dog Monday near Medicine Lake.

The attack occurred in the area of Zachary Lane and 36th Avenue North, just north of Robbinsdale Armstrong High School and northeast of French Regional Park.

Police say the dog was gone by the time officers arrived, and they couldn't find it after an "extensive search."

No humans were hurt in the attack, police say, and they are still working to find the animal's owner.

The dog is described as a black-and-brown German Shepherd with "black coloring on top and brown underneath," police say, and it was seen limping after the attack.

Police say don't approach the dog if you spot it, and instead call the department at 763-509-5160, or call 911.