Do you or your kids have a hard time cleaning your room?
National Clean Up Your Room Day arrives on May 10, and spring cleaners are raising awareness with the social media campaign #CleanUpYourRoomDay.
The observance of National Clean Up Your Room Day is not only intended to help kids pick up their toys, but an opportunity for all members of a household to organize, de-clutter, and rearrange. This day is a perfect time to fix items that are broken, match up missing parts, or rehome goods that you no longer use.
This day may also be an opportunity to give items a new life. Curious about how you can repurpose household items? click here to learn more.
