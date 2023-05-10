Do you or your kids have a hard time cleaning your room?

National Clean Up Your Room Day arrives on May 10, and spring cleaners are raising awareness with the social media campaign #CleanUpYourRoomDay.

The observance of National Clean Up Your Room Day is not only intended to help kids pick up their toys, but an opportunity for all members of a household to organize, de-clutter, and rearrange. This day is a perfect time to fix items that are broken, match up missing parts, or rehome goods that you no longer use.

This day may also be an opportunity to give items a new life. Curious about how you can repurpose household items? click here to learn more.