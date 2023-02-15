Do you eat in bed? Are there certain "acceptable" bed foods?

Do you think it's okay to eat in bed? If so, what foods are acceptable to snack on in bed and which ones are not?

According to a new survey, two in three American adults allow food to be eaten in bed -- but they do draw the line when it comes to soup, pasta or stir fry.

The meal most likely to get people making exceptions for eating in bed is, not surprisingly, breakfast.

The foods that most people said were permissible beneath the sheets are fruit, chocolate and (despite its propensity for melting) ice cream.

