DNR: Pine marten caught in trap given life-saving CPR, returned to wild in northern Minnesota

BLACKDUCK, Minn. — Minnesota conservation officials are commending a trapper for going above and beyond to revive an injured pine marten earlier this month.

According to an update posted Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a conservation officer received a call from a local trapper who said the animal, which is a kind of weasel, was caught in his bobcat set in an area north of Blackduck.

"He reported the marten was still alive but not moving," the DNR report said.

While the conservation officer was responding, the trapper performed "rescue CPR" and revived the animal. The trapper had video footage of the rescue and showed it to the conservation officer when they arrived.

The officer was there with the trapper when the pine marten was returned to the wild.

Pine Marten on the ground in Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada Megan Lorenz / Getty Images

The DNR says the officer "commended the trapper for going to that extreme length" to save and return the animal to the wild.

Martens live in northern Minnesota in both deciduous and conifer forests.

