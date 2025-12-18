Skeletal remains found in Minnesota in 2015 identified as WWII veteran

The DNA Doe Project says it's identified the remains of a man found a decade ago in southern Minnesota as World War II veteran Luis Gilberto Robledo.

Project officials announced their findings Wednesday, saying the discrepancy in the original estimate of his age at death and an "absence of an obvious connection to Minnesota" provided extra layers of challenge.

WCCO first reported on the case in early April 2015, when his skeletal remains were found near a gas station off of Interstate 90 in Albert Lea.

Project officials say a pair of pants, loafers, a 10-karat gold ring with a ruby-colored stone and coins dating between 1965 and 1992 were found near the remains, which were initially believed to be those of a man between the ages of 40 and 55.

Years later, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota tapped the DNA Doe Project to help with the case. Their genetic genealogists were able to determine he was of Mexican descent and had "a number of close DNA matches in the GEDmatch database."

"We were lucky to have close DNA matches on both the mother's side and the father's side, which allowed us to identify our John Doe's parents within 24 hours," said Jeana Feehery, the case's team leader.

Luis Gilberto Robledo Jack Friess/DNA Doe Project

Officials say they soon determined Robledo was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1923, and he died some time between 2000 and 2012. His remains were likely in Albert Lea one to five years before they were discovered.

Further investigation found Robledo fought in World War II and was wounded in the Battle of Normandy in 1944. He later moved to Los Angeles, with the last existing public record about him from 1990 noting he lived in Mexico.

Team co-leader Lisa Ivany said in the news release they were "very surprised" to find Robeldo was actually in his 70s or 80s at his time of death — some 30 to 40 years older than originally thought.

"The discrepancy with the age estimate was significant, but the DNA evidence clearly pointed to our John Doe being Luis Robledo," Ivany said.

The team eventually reached out to one of Robledo's children with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who provided them with a positive DNA sample. Project officials say the exact date of his death is still unclear, as well as when he arrived in Minnesota.

The DNA Doe Project says a "generous donor" helped fund lab work for Robledo's case. They also credited several Minnesota and national agencies with helping make the match, including the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.