A New Brighton, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a deputy and his canine partner while chasing a car down road in Maplewood over the summer.

Dmonte Leanna pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and one count of assaulting a public safety dog.

Leanna told police in a post-Miranda interview that he had gotten upset about an interaction he had with a woman in a Walgreens parking lot and chased her in his car to scare her off.

While he was driving and pointing his gun at the woman, he passed by a Ramsey County deputy in an unmarked car, charges say. The deputy, who had a canine partner named Sonny in the back of the car, followed Leanna.

Leanna then leaned out of his car and fired a round at the officer. The bullet hit the hood of the car and ricocheted into the front windshield. He was ineligible to possess a firearm because of a prior conviction for criminal sexual conduct.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.