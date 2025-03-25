Advocates share tips on how to respectfully interact with people who have disabilities

Advocates share what you need to know about people with disabilities

Advocates share what you need to know about people with disabilities

Advocates share what you need to know about people with disabilities

There's a huge chance you or someone you know has some sort of disability. The number of Americans who have disabilities is on the rise.

Tuesday is Disability Advocacy Day in Minnesota, so WCCO found out how to respectfully interact with people who have disabilities.

Crowds filled the Minnesota Capitol rotunda on Tuesday as they showed the power of people with disabilities.

Mao Yang, a loyal WCCO viewer, wears a crown as a conversation piece; she says it makes people see something other than her disability.

"I wish that people knew we are just like everyone else," Yang said. "We just want to go out in the community and have jobs and be productive citizens."

The number of people with disabilities is growing because of diseases and an aging population. One in four people now have a disability.

"When you hear the word disability, what comes to mind? Targets — because people either want to take advantage of us, or they think of us as weaklings," Rochelle Launer said.

The community showed their strength, expressing how complicated it was for many to even get to the capitol, saying transportation is huge and so is communication.

Krista Jacobson, who has cerebral palsy, says she wishes people would interact with people with disabilities "just like anybody else."

"It doesn't matter that I am in a chair. Don't treat me like a little kid," Jacobson said.

"Ask them how they are, and then ask them if they mind if you ask why they are in a chair because it's about consent," Yang said.

"Don't disregard the disability, but don't just see them as a person with a disability, see them as a person," Launer said.

She added not to stare too.

"I almost feel like I am at a museum," Launer said.

But they recommend seeing and listening.

"I am an open book, I want people to understand," Jacobson said.

They say their hope is that people will hire more people with disabilities and make more doors and spaces accessible.