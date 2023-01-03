DFL-controlled legislature convenes; Melissa Hortman reappointed House Speaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. – At the Minnesota state capitol, legislators are kicking off the 2023 session. For the first time in a decade, Democrats will have control of the House, Senate and Governor's office. And they will be focusing on issues they see as priorities.

The first day of session is a little like the first day of school, with lawmakers getting back into the swing of things after several months out of session. And the dynamics here have shifted, with total DFL control and a lot of new members.

Democrats have an opportunity to pass their progressive policy proposals, and the wish list continues to grow.

The big task before them will be approving a two-year state budget to fund government, education, child care support and more. On the table is a forecasted $17.6 billion budget, the largest ever.

Related: Minnesota Legislature to begin session with record surplus, total DFL control

"I expect this session to be the great catch-up session and I expect folks to go big. What I mean by that is, 10 years ago there were a lot of things enacted -- the women's economic security act, raising the minimum wage -- a lot of policies that went through, but there were things left on the table undone. For example, paid family leave; I expect that to be a top issue," Democratic strategist Abou Amara said.

Tuesday's activity is largely about the pageantry of it all -- Gov. Tim Walz greeting lawmakers, members taking their oath of office, the formal election of the House Speaker, and so on. As of 1 p.m., Melissa Hortman had secured reappointment to House Speaker.

House Speaker @melissahortman re-elected to the speaker role 70-63. #mnleg — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 3, 2023

But lawmakers hit the ground running this week, with more than a dozen hearings scheduled as they begin to weigh in on policy proposals that will affect you at home.