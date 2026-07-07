Suspected tornado near Detroit Lakes damages homes, injures 2

Two people were injured after a suspected tornado ripped through the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, area Monday evening, authorities say.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the suspected tornado struck the west side of Floyd Lake, just north of Detroit Lakes.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

The storm damaged homes and properties in the area, the sheriff's office says. Several trees were destroyed and power lines also came down.

Floyd Shores Lake Association

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders and utility crews assess damage and restore services. Law enforcement will be controlling access to and from the impacted areas to help keep property owners and emergency crews safe, county officials say.

An emergency shelter has been set up at M State College on Highway 34 for residents who were displaced because of the storm, officials say.