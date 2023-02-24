Watch CBS News
Derek Chauvin's ex-wife pleads guilty to tax fraud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Derek Chauvin's ex-wife Kellie Chauvin pleaded guilty on Friday to tax fraud.

She had been charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting tax fraud, and the remaining counts against her were dropped.

She will be sentenced in May and as part of the plea deal, will not go to prison. Instead, she is expected to be sentenced to three years probation, community service, and must pay restitution.

The tax evasion counts filed in July of 2020 allege that Derek and Kellie Chauvin underreported their joint income by over $460,000 between 2014 and 2019, including more than $95,000 for Derek Chauvin's off-duty security work. 

At the time, prosecutors said they owed the state more than $37,000, including unpaid taxes, interest and fees.

MORE: Derek Chauvin and wife Kellie charged with multiple felony tax crimes

Derek Chauvin was not part of Friday's plea deal. He faces similar tax fraud charges in Washington County, and his case is ongoing. He is currently serving a prison term in Arizona for murdering Floyd. 

