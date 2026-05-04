Deputy injured, at least 1 officer fires weapon in northern Minnesota incident, sheriff's office says

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is injured and officials are investigating after at least one law enforcement officer fired their weapon during an incident in Max, Minnesota, on Monday.

The sheriff's office was "on a call" that resulted in the shooting and the suspect involved is in custody, officials said, though few other details surrounding it have been disclosed.

CBS affiliate Northern News Now said the deputy was airlifted to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Fraternal Order of Police, their injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Max is around 120 miles northwest of Duluth, Minnesota, and is located on the north side of the Leech Lake Reservation.