Delays, cancellations begin to mount at MSP as winter storm continues

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities' latest winter storm continues to take a toll on those attempting to fly in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 15 flights were cancelled and another 30 delayed due to weather.

Ahead of Wednesday's winter storm, multiple airlines began offering flight waivers to anyone willing to consider changing their flight.

"The weather is that unknown factor," said MSP Spokesman Jeff Lea. "We sort of have a general range of what may happen, but what will happen remains to be seen."

Lea says MSP projected Thursday and Friday to be the busiest travel days ahead of the Christmas holiday, but says early numbers reflect Wednesday being busier than anticipated – something he attributes to travelers attempting to beat the storm.

Are you flying out of MSP today? You’re not alone. An airport spokesman tells me while they’d anticipated Thurs/Fri to be busiest days, numbers are ⬆️ today ahead of the storm.



"I think people are already worried today what their flight might be for Friday," Lea said.

MSP has additional staff on hand during the busy travel weekend to help flyers navigate through lines of security, Lea said.

"Everybody's got extra personnel," he said. "That's kind of how we operate in holidays and that peak travel."

Not all travelers were curious about the idea of taking a flight waiver.

"Sometimes when I'm traveling alone, I'm interested, but definitely not today," said Anna Halverson, who planned a flight out of state. "Especially with the storm coming, we're just better getting out before a blizzard potentially hits and delays travel."