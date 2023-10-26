WATCH: Deer charges through crowded Wisconsin restaurant

Watch CBS News
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — People go to Noodles & Company to save a buck, not to have one interrupt their meal. But that's what happened in Beloit, Wisconsin, on Tuesday when a deer came crashing through the restaurant's window.

Surveillance footage shows a deer charging into the crowded restaurant around lunchtime, prompting diners to scatter. The animal then explored the dining area and kitchen before exiting out a back door opened by an employee, Noodles & Company spokesperson Stephanie Jerome told The Associated Press.

No one was harmed in the incident, and the location has since reopened after a deep clean, Jerome said. The restaurant offered a "2 Buck Mac & Cheese" special on Wednesday to commemorate the incident.

