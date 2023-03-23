DEED: Minnesota has "completely recovered" private sector jobs lost during initial stages of pandemic

More Americans taking on side hustles -- but is it worth it?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's private sector has fully recovered from jobs lost during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED released its monthly jobs report on Thursday, saying the state posted another month of strong job growth in February with employers adding 10,100 jobs, up 0.3% from the previous month. The private sector specifically gained 9,400 jobs, a 0.4% increase since last month.

During the first stages of the pandemic, state officials say the private sector lost 385,900 jobs from February through April 2020. Since then, the state has regained 388,700 private sector jobs.

"This marks the first month when the private sector has fully recovered from pandemic-induced loss and went on to gain an additional 2,800 jobs," the DEED release said.

The state's unemployment rate is now at 3%, an increase of one-tenth of a percent from January. Nationally, the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percent to 3.6%.

"Minnesota's continued job growth is great news - it's a sign of the ongoing strength of Minnesota companies and employers," interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said. "We're focused on helping Minnesotans who are unemployed connect with the many good jobs available right now across industries and throughout the state."

