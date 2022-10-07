DEED launches workforce grants for second-chance workers

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released a Request for Proposals for its new Pilot Re-Entry Competitive Grant Program on Friday. Approved by the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Board (MJSP), $3 million dollars is available in Fiscal Years 2023-2024 to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.

Potential grantee organizations may request up to $500,000 to provide participants with one-on-one career counseling through a dedicated navigator, job search assistance, skills training, and wrap-around support services.

DEED also announced the receipt of new federal funding: a maximum of $10 million in First Step Initiative funding from the U.S Department of Labor and Department of Justice.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell said, "These new funding streams will play a critical role in helping ensure a successful transition for individuals who have served their time."

Decades-long research confirms that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison, they are less likely to become incarcerated again.

"Companies statewide are looking for qualified workers to fill open positions in numerous fields," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "Individuals transitioning back into the community after serving their time are ready to work."