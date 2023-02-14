DEED Commissioner Steve Grove named Star Tribune's next publisher and CEO

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's commissioner of economic development is heading to a major newspaper.

On Tuesday, the Star Tribune announced Steve Grove will be the newspaper's next publisher and CEO.

Grove, 45, has been leading the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for the last several years.

"Minnesota's economy is rich with a nationally renowned workforce and an entrepreneurial business community that has brought so much opportunity to our state. The people and businesses I've worked with in my time as Commissioner give me great confidence in the future of Minnesota," Grove said in a statement issued by the governor's office.

Before state work, Grove was an executive at Google for over a decade, most notably being the founding director of Google's News Lab.

Steve Grove, Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner. Getty Images

The newspaper says Grove's focus will be to "drive digital subscriptions and increase advertising" at a time where the paper "faces a future with fewer print subscribers."

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement in response to the announcement, congratulating Grove for his years of service.

"He led Minnesota's workers and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, made Minnesota's economy one of the strongest in the country, and promoted Minnesota as a player on the global stage," Walz said.

Grove's last day as commissioner will be March 2, with Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon serving as temporary commissioner until the governor appoints a permanent successor.