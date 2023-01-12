Shooting outside north Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

MINNEAPOLIS – One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.

Two males walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. The other male opened fire.

O'Hara says the vehicle became stuck, and the male driver and female passenger were then struck by gunfire. Another male was also shot.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male was taken to North Memorial Health, where he is in critical condition. The female that was shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she is in critical but stable condition.

O'Hara says at least one suspect is at large, and one handgun was recovered at the scene.