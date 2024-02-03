Watch CBS News
At least 1 dead in rollover crash near Rochester, state patrol says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — At least one person is dead following a single-car crash Friday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 at County Road 11 in Pine Island, about 17 miles northwest of Rochester.

Two people — a woman and a man from Red Wing, ages 78 and 85, respectively — were in the SUV when it went off the highway and rolled.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

February 3, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

