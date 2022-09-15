Watch CBS News
Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. 

Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

