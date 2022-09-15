Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire.
Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.