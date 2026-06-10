Wisconsin woman killed, Twin Cities woman seriously hurt in Chisago City head-on crash, state patrol says

Two women were involved in a deadly head-on crash Tuesday night in Chisago City, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 8 and 270th Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Seventy-five-year-old Rebecca Freedom, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, crossed the center line while traveling east on the highway in a pickup truck, the state patrol says.

She collided with a westbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Jane Ogbonne Martins, of Eagan, Minnesota.

Freedom was pronounced dead at the scene, and Martins suffered life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol wasn't involved and both women were wearing their seat belts.

The crash is still under investigation.