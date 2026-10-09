Woman, 91, killed in crash in Buffalo Walmart parking lot, state patrol says

A 91-year-old was killed and a 96-year-old man was injured in a crash Thursday morning involving a commercial van near the Walmart in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash between a 2002 Buick LeSabre and a 2025 Ford Econoline cutaway van occurred around 10:45 a.m. off Highway 25 and John Ause Memorial Drive.

The Buick was turning left to go into the Walmart parking lot from northbound Highway 25 and the van was driving southbound on Highway 25 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The state patrol says the driver of the Buick, 96-year-old Floyd Verner Sawatzke of Maple Lake, suffered injuries not considered life threatening. But his passenger, 91-year-old Laura Mae Hoffman of Buffalo, died from her injuries at Buffalo Hospital.

The driver of the van, a 29-year-old Big Lake woman, was not hurt. Authorities say alcohol isn't believed to have played a role in the crash, but it's unclear whether the driver and passenger in the Buick were wearing seat belts.