Montrose man, 21, admitted taking heroin before deadly stolen truck crash in Becker, charges state

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 21-year-old Montrose man faces decades in prison in connection to a fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck earlier this month in central Minnesota.

The Sherburne County Attorney's Office says the man was charged with seven crimes following the multi-vehicle collision on July 7 in Becker: two felony counts each of criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a police officer, and a felony count of receiving stolen property.

He is also charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Court documents state the suspect admitted to authorities he had used heroin before the crash that gravely injured a man identified on a GoFundMe page as Chris Vyskocil, who reportedly died eight days later.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers and deputies spotted a stolen Ram truck in St. Cloud. The truck's owner was able to track the vehicle and relayed information to authorities.

A roughly 20-minute chase ensued on Highway 10, with the truck and law enforcement reaching speeds of more than 100 mph in the city of Becker.

Chris Vyskocil GoFundMe

The complaint states the truck eventually crashed into Vyskocil's vehicle near the Speedway gas station off Highway 10 and Liberty Lane. Vyskocil's vehicle then crashed into an SUV.

Vyskocil suffered severe head trauma and was airlifted to a hospital, while the other driver suffered minor injuries.

A witness outside the gas station told authorities he heard the crash and then saw the truck "flipping towards him at a speed he estimated at 50 to 60 miles per hour" before it struck his vehicle near a fuel pump, according to the complaint. The witness wasn't hurt.

At the scene, the suspect allegedly told authorities he was under the influence of heroin and had drugs and paraphernalia on him, court documents state. Results from a blood test have not been released.

In a statement posted online, Vyskocil's wife Brittany asked the community for "love and support" for the long road ahead.

"Because Chris was the victim of such a horrendous crime, the process for justice is going to be lengthy and tedious, we're going to need the love and support for the long haul," Brittany Vyskocil said.

The suspect faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted.