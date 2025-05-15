Man dies in Brooklyn Park house fire, officials say

Wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota, and more headlines

A man is dead following a house fire on Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities.

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department says crews were called to the home off 94th Avenue North, just north of Highway 610, at about 6:15 p.m. after someone reported seeing smoke pouring from the residence.

Firefighter found a man inside and rescued him, but he was later pronounced dead, fire officials say.

The man's identity and official cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is assisting the fire department in its investigation.