Dawanna Witt wins reelection as Hennepin County sheriff

Dawanna Witt has won reelection as Hennepin County sheriff.

According to election results, Witt earned an overwhelming 67% of the votes.

In the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, Witt took fire from both sides, with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement threatening to arrest her for not helping the agency, while protesters accused her of being an ICE collaborator.

DFL delegates also denied her the party's endorsement in the nonpartisan race for sheriff.

Witt defended her record in an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, who asked how she answers the criticism that she was "too much in bed with ICE." Witt said her job is to protect everyone and that she can't discriminate based on whether someone is a Republican, a Democrat, the color of their skin or otherwise.

Witt is also a key player in the coordinated law enforcement effort to target Somali gangs. At the podium in the fight against gang violence, she is often the only woman, and the only woman of color. Witt said it "doesn't feel so weird" now, but she said she initially worried about being judged for being a woman — and a Black woman — in the role.

Witt's opponent was Joseph Banks, who ran against her in 2022 and lost by about 30 points. Witt won that race as the first woman and first person of color to serve as Hennepin County sheriff.

Banks is a former police chief for the Lower Sioux Indian Community, home to Jackpot Junction Casino. He said that job meant dealing with thousands of people visiting the casinos every day.

Follow the latest election results right here.