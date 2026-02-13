Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt denies making deal with feds to trigger end of ICE surge

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is denying that her office made a deal with the federal government to trigger the end of Operation Metro Surge.

"We have not entered into any new agreements with federal government despite what some influential leaders have conveyed," she said. "Let me add, they didn't call to ask me either."

Border czar Tom Homan indicated on Thursday that the end of the enhanced immigration operation happened in part because the Department of Homeland Security achieved commitments from county sheriffs to turn over immigrants from their jails.

"I have not met one county jail that says no to us," Homan said. "They want to work with us."

Witt, who has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as the leader of the largest jail in Minnesota, says there is no agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Our policies did not change," she said. "And I was not pressured as some have said to change them. Was I asked? Absolutely."

Witt says Hennepin County will only cooperate with ICE if agents have a judicial warrant for a target. This comes after Witt said last week that she was considering options to compromise with the federal government, at a time when Homan made it seem like cooperation was a requirement for the ICE surge to come to an end.

WCCO reached out to all 87 sheriffs in 87 counties across Minnesota to ask if their policies are changing. Of the ones that have responded as of Friday afternoon, the overwhelming response is no.

Sheriff Eric Klang in Crow Wing County said he had two agreements allowing increased collaboration with ICE. Sheriff Benjamin Fye in St. Louis County said no one should be held solely on a federal immigration detainer.

Regardless of the level of existing cooperation, at least a dozen sheriffs say nothing has changed.

"Why don't we have a system statewide where all 87 sherrifs are operating off the same deal? Why is it down to each elected sheriff?" Witt said.

Witt says if the federal government wants action, it should be taken care of at the legislative level.