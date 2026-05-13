Dave Ryan, Twin Cities radio host for 33 years, announces retirement from KDWB

Twin Cities DJ Dave Ryan announced Wednesday that May 22 will be his last day at KDWB, ending a 33-year run at the FM pop music station.

Ryan made the announcement during his morning show, reflecting on a career that spans 46 years in radio overall. His co-hosts had just been informed of the announcement immediately prior to Ryan making it live on the air. (The announcement begins about 17 minutes into the video below.)

Ryan said the decision was not an easy one, and he reflected on the timing of the announcement in comparison to other local media departures such as KARE 11 meteorologist Belinda Jensen. He said that he did not want to make his departure a long goodbye.

"I've been doing this since I was 17, and I've been here at this radio station since 1993. And it's been such a blessing, it really has," Ryan said. "I wish that I could do a little bit longer than that and give a longer notice, but that's just not me."

He also said that he's observed colleagues in similar roles and spoke to the toll the job can take.

"I live a great life ... (but) I've never gotten more than one week off for vacation ever in 33 years, except for once," Ryan said.

Ryan joined KDWB in 1993. It was announced earlier this year that that he will be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

This is a developing story and will be updated.