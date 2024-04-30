Dave and Buster's to allow betting on arcade games

Americans bet nearly $3 billion on March Madness Americans legally bet nearly $3 billion during 2024 NCAA March Madness 01:58

Arcade, sports bar and restaurant Dave and Buster's will allow guests to place wagers on its games, like Skee-Ball through its app.

The entertainment chain on Tuesday announced a partnership with Lucra, which makes gamification software, to bring the betting feature to Dave and Buster's guests.

The chain's five million loyalty members can compete with other arcade users to earn rewards and what it described as "exclusive perks."

The technology will be available at all 223 Dave and Buster's locations across the U.S., meaning friends can bet against one another on who will sink the most baskets playing Hot Shots, for example.

"We're thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers," Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions at Dave and Buster's said in a statement Tuesday. "This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology."

Neither Dave & Buster's nor Lucra immediately replied to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment on how much guests can wager at a time.

Betting on professional sports has ballooned into a multibillion-dollar industry, while social betting platforms have also cropped up, that let people bet with virtual currencies. Some critics say they can encourage young people to develop bad habits and even gambling problems.