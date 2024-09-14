Darius Taylor runs for two scores and catches another, Minnesota beats Nevada 27-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Darius Taylor ran for 124 yards and two scores and caught a touchdown pass as Minnesota geared up for Big Ten play by beating Nevada 27-0 Saturday.

Kerry Brown had two interceptions and Ethan Robinson one for Minnesota, which blanked its second straight overmatched opponent and has allowed one touchdown in three games. It beat FCS Rhode Island 48-0 last week after losing 19-17 to North Carolina.

Minnesota last shut out consecutive opponents in October 1962.

Corey Hetherman is in his first year as the Gophers defensive coordinator.

"He's brought a new energy, new attitude to this team. We played hard last year, but this year we are really clicking. It helps we're a lot older and more mature this year than we were last year," said linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

"That just means that we just gonna be a very good team. Keep working hard, keep doing our jobs and do what we do best," added Brown.

Taylor had an 80-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The sixth-longest rushing score in school history included breaking through a couple missed tackles near the line of scrimmage and Taylor cutting back across the field over the final 20 yards.

Despite missing seven games, the sophomore led the Gophers with 799 yards last season. A leg injury kept him out of this year's season opener against North Carolina and he had 14 carries for 64 yards last week.

Max Brosmer finished 16 of 26 for 191 yards and a touchdown as the Gophers (2-1) averaged 6.66 yards per play and finished with a 386-172 advantage in total yards.

"The best thing about our offense is there's versatility across the whole field," he said.

Under pressure much of the game thanks to an overmatched offensive line, Nevada's dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis was 15 of 23 for 114 yards with three interceptions and ran 10 times for minus-1 yards. He was sacked four times.

"Between penalties and turnovers that's kind of the tale of the tape for us," said Nevada coach Jeff Choate.

The Wolf Pack (1-3) had eight infractions for 89 yards, including a defensive pass interference inside the 10 and an unsportsmanlike conduct that gave Minnesota a first down when deep inside its own territory. In last week's 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern, Nevada committed 14 penalties for 134 yards.

"My message to them was we can't penalize ourselves when we get explosive plays on offense, we got to tackle better, we can't turn the ball over," Choate said. "Tomorrow we're going to have real honest conversations so come in with an open heart and an open mind."

Dragan Kesich made a 52-yard field goal for Minnesota in the first quarter. His fifth career make from at least 50 yards establishes a new school record surpassing Emmett Carpenter (2015-18) and Chip Lohmiller (1984-87).

Nevada: Averaging just 17.3 points per game, the Wolf Pack will need better offensive line play to let Lewis operate, and they need to quit taking drive-killing or drive-extending penalties.

Minnesota: In recent years, Minnesota's offensive success has largely been via its running game. With Brosmer at the helm, the Gophers have also shown they can be successful through the air, a two-pronged attack needed in Big Ten play. "It's surgical. Throwing it to run it at certain times," said coach P.J. Fleck.

Nevada: Home against FCS Eastern Washington Saturday.

Minnesota: Opens Big Ten play by hosting Iowa Saturday.