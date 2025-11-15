Dante Moore throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 7 Oregon routs Minnesota 42-13

Dante Moore threw for two touchdowns and freshman Jordon Davison ran for another pair to lead No. 7 Oregon to a 42-13 victory over Minnesota on Friday night.

Moore was 27 of 30 for 306 yards for the Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP). His 90% completion percentage was an Oregon single-game record.

Davison ran for 57 yards on seven carries. Kenyon Sadiq caught eight passes for 96 yards and another score.

Given the poor weather that has accompanied the past few Oregon games, Moore said the passing game was finally able to find a rhythm in dry and mild conditions against Minnesota.

"The run game, of course, was still there, but it was time for us to open up the pass game," Moore said. "Whatever we have to do to get the win, that's what's most important."

Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) remained winless on the road this season. The Golden Gophers managed just 62 yards rushing against the Ducks, who went into the game ranked third in the nation in total defense.

Oregon scored on its first series of the game. Moore completed a 23-yard pass to Sadiq to get the Ducks close, then they capped the drive with Davison's 1-yard touchdown run.

Sadiq returned after missing last weekend's 18-16 victory at Iowa, but Oregon was still without freshman receiver Dakorien Moore because of a knee injury. Oregon was also missing receiver Gary Bryant Jr., who injured his foot during the first quarter last weekend.

Others stepped up in the end. Oregon had nine players who caught at least two passes for double-digit total yards. While praising Moore, Oregon coach noted it was a team effort.

"He (Moore) can't throw it and catch it," Lanning said. "We had some guys who did a great job of catching it tonight. He certainly threw it in some tight coverages and guys made plays. So great performance by our QB. Been impressed with him all year."

The Ducks made it 14-0 on Davison's 39-yard touchdown run before Brady Denaburg's 46-yard field goal got Minnesota on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Noah Whittington broke through a pile of of players then bobbled the ball in the end zone after a 40-yard dash, but it was ruled a touchdown after a review and Oregon went up 21-3.

After Denaburg added a 26-yard field goal for the Gophers, Dante Moore hit Sadiq with a short 3-yard pass to put the Ducks up 28-6 at halftime.

The Gophers scored on their first drive of the second half on Drake Lindsey's 10-yard scoring pass to Javon Tracy. Lindsey finished with 138 yards passing.

Moore threw a 13-yard pass to Jeremiah McClellan, who was ruled on review to have a toe inbounds for the touchdown, to make it 35-13. The Ducks added another score on Jay Harris' 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota was coming off a bye. The Gophers' last outing was a 23-20 overtime win at home over Michigan State that made them bowl eligible.

Gophers running back Darius Taylor, who missed that game, returned for Minnesota and rushed for 57 yards and 10 carries and caught four passes for 40 yards.

"The message was `Row on, man. Put your oar back in the water, and let's go," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "A Lot to learn from, and I know they'll respond to it."

After having to stage the comeback win at No. 20 Iowa in poor weather last weekend, the Ducks had little trouble against the Gophers at home in mild temperatures in the mid 50s. While it may not be enough to move the Ducks much in the CFP rankings, a bigger test lies ahead next weekend with USC, which is No. 17 in both the AP Top 25 and the CFP.

Minnesota visits Northwestern next Saturday.

The Ducks host Southern California next Saturday.