Dakota County Sheriff's Office seeks information about man found dead in Mississippi River

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a 40-year-old man who was found dead in the Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, on Friday.

Officials identified the man as Timothy Bryan Standish Jr. and said he lived in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis. Detectives are asking anyone who knew him or has information about his friends, associates or recent activities to come forward.

Timothy Bryan Standish Jr., 40. Dakota County Sheriff's Office

"Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and out of respect for Timothy and his loved ones, additional details about the circumstances of the death are not being released at this time," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday.

Anyone who can provide a tip in connection with Standish is urged to call 651-438-8477 or fill out a form on the sheriff's office website.