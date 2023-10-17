HCAO: Dajohn Yarborough agrees to plea deal, 40-year sentence in 2022 Minneapolis murder

MINNEAPOLIS — Dajohn Yarborough has agreed to a plea deal in the 2022 murder of a man in Minneapolis that will send him to prison for decades.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Yarborough, 32, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and admitted to fatally shooting the 28-year-old victim on April 2, 2022, on the front steps of an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue South, in East Phillips.

The victim, who was not named by the attorney's office, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, though he had been shot several times. Police at the scene found 10 bullet casings near where he had been shot.

Investigators also found footage from multiple security cameras that showed Yarborough walking up to the victim and opening fire with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Yarborough will be sentenced on Nov. 20, and will be held without bail in the meantime.