The average American consumes 2-3 times the recommended daily sugar. Here's how you can tame your sweet tooth.

How much sugar is recommended on a daily basis?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From Halloween treats to holiday eats, the season of sweets is neverending.

The American Heart Association says, on average, we eat more than 2-3 times the recommended amount of sugar each day.

"It (sugar) goes into our bloodstream and our friend insulin puts it into our cells so we can utilize it for energy," Dr. Allison Golnik, an integrative pediatrician at Allina Health, said. "If we have too much sugar, insulin can burn out, causing diabetes. And if we have too much sugar, our body has too store it somewhere, so it gets stored as tissue that contributes to obesity."

Golnik says, in general, you want to have less than 25 grams of sugar a day.

"A little more maybe for men and a little less for kids, but that's around the number you want," she said.

Twenty-five grams of sugar is about six teaspoons. It may sound like a lot, but you can hit that amount with just one item. Some candy bars have around 25 grams of sugar while a soda can have an astounding 75 grams of added sugar — three times the daily limit.

Diet or zero sugar labeled foods contain artificial sweeteners, which doctors say can be harmful too.

"Unfortunately, the data shows they are still contributing to metabolic side effects like diabetes and obesity. And the big whammy with these is that they are like 100 times sweeter, so they are training our taste buds to want more and more," Golnick said.

Golnick recommends pairing sweets with fiber or protein, eating a savory breakfast instead of a sweet one and taking a walk after eating.

"I think there are more healthy things that are easy to grab instead of a cookie if you have discipline," she said.

It all comes down to discipline and understanding that often confusing nutrition labels can set you up for sweet success.

"It's really being aware and cognizant of this stuff and getting proactive in the food you're eating," Golnick said.

To help identify sweeteners in food labels, look for ingredients that end in "-ose," like fructose, dextrose and maltose.