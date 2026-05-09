Cyclist struck by car in early morning hours near Mt. Iron, Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car hit a cyclist early Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened just after 6 a.m. near Nicholas Avenue and Enterprise Drive in Mt. Iron, Minnesota. A car was driving east and crossing Nicolas Avenue when it struck the cyclist.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time and suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took them to a local hospital.

Officials say that bright sunlight hindering the driver's vision could be a possible contributing factor.