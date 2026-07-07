Cyclist dies days after being hit by car door in St. Paul, police say

A cyclist died days after he was struck by an open car door in St. Paul, Minnesota, late last month, according to police.

The collision happened on the 1600 block of Highland Parkway on the afternoon of June 27, the St. Paul Police Department said.

A driver parked her car and opened her door to leave it, hitting the bicyclist, police said. He suffered a head injury and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was removed from life support on Friday.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. She was not cited or arrested, according to a police report.

The report identified the bicyclist as Ricki Larson.