Cyberattack briefly shuts down Braham water plant, targets at least 4 other Minnesota communities

An investigation is underway to determine who is behind a cyberattack that briefly shut down a water plant in Braham, Minnesota, on Monday morning and hit at least four other communities, officials in the east-central city said.

The City of Braham said in a Facebook post at 9:34 a.m. Monday that its water plant was offline for an unknown reason. Just under two hours later, officials said the facility was back online and that the cause of the outage was a "malicious cyber-attack of computerized operating systems by unknown actors."

Braham officials said the attack shut down the "operating controls," which resulted in the shutdown of the well and water treatment plant. They added that it did not cause any physical issues to the facility, nor did it impact water quality or safety.

"The City of Braham's Public works crews were able to quickly determine the issue and mediate the cause of the outage," city officials said in a news release.

The release went on to say that the city was informed that at least four other communities were attacked "with the same result," though it didn't name the locations.

State officials are assisting the impacted communities and investigating the source of the malware, according to officials.

Braham's city administrator is requesting that the city's "system vulnerability study" be evaluated to identify and mitigate any vulnerabilities or potential vulnerabilities exposed by the attack.