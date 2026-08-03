Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake wins title for best ice cream in the U.S.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A Minnesota ice cream store has been named the best in the country.

Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake won an online voting competition that started with 64 shops.

Two other Minnesota stores were in the running: Grand Ole Creamery in St. Paul and Pumphouse Creamery in Minneapolis.

Cup and Cone came out on top after five rounds of voting. 

5a-vo-cup-and-cone-wccoazgm.jpg
WCCO

"It's just kind of an affirmation of doing some really cool stuff every single day," Rick Johnstone, the owner of Cup and Cone, told WCCO when the competition began. 

The store is known for its generous soft serve portion size.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue