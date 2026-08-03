Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake wins title for best ice cream in the U.S.

A Minnesota ice cream store has been named the best in the country.

Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake won an online voting competition that started with 64 shops.

Two other Minnesota stores were in the running: Grand Ole Creamery in St. Paul and Pumphouse Creamery in Minneapolis.

Cup and Cone came out on top after five rounds of voting.

WCCO

"It's just kind of an affirmation of doing some really cool stuff every single day," Rick Johnstone, the owner of Cup and Cone, told WCCO when the competition began.

The store is known for its generous soft serve portion size.