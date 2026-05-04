Teenager injured, 1 in custody after Crow Wing County shooting

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized and a 72-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in northern Minnesota Sunday evening.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a report at around 9:15 p.m. of a Merrifield man who had been shot by a family member during a domestic dispute.

Police arrived to find the 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The 72-year-old man stayed inside the home and crisis negotiators spoke with him, authorities say. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.