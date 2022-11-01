Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 31, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 31, 2022 01:38

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.

Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.

The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.

Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.

No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 8:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.