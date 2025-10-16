Creepy dolls take over Rochester history museum in spooky October exhibit

Just in time for the Halloween season, the History Center of Olmsted County is letting its unsettling tiny-terror guides take the reins.

The museum's collection of creepy dolls will be set "loose in the vaults" this October, acting as amateur curators for a month-long exhibition that blends history and entertainment.

"What I'm really interested in is what people resonate with and why they connect with these objects. What takes them back in their mind to the memories of their childhood," said Chris Delisle, exhibit and event coordinator for History Center of Olmsted County.

The exhibit is called "Creepy Dolls: Loose in the Vaults," which features dolls selecting artifacts from the center's archives, offering a spooky interpretation of local history.

"The idea is the dolls are let loose in the vaults. They curate the show and pick their objects that they relate to the most," Delisle said.

Each doll is paired with an era-specific piece of history that can only be found in Rochester, which primarily features medical and agricultural equipment.

In preparation for the event, the History Center asked the community to donate their lost and forgotten dolls to help expand the collection. A submission fee and a brief history are all that is required to get your doll in the museum.

"The doll has to come from Olmsted County," Delisle said. "We really want everything to be tied to Olmsted County."

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite "creepy" doll, with winners being announced near the end of the exhibit.

Admission is $5 for members, $8 in advance, $10 at the door.