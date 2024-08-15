Country music singer Creed Fisher seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Texas country music singer Creed Fisher underwent multiple surgeries after his representatives say he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night near St. Cloud.

Fisher, 50, was scheduled to perform that evening at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a road 3 miles north of the bar just after 7 p.m. on a report of a two-motorcycle crash involving the singer.

The sheriff's office says before the crash, Fisher had been with friends at a rural residence. Fisher told authorities he left with two other men on bikes: a Sauk Rapids man and a man he had just met, who led the way back to Rollie's.

Fisher, of New Braunfels, Texas, said the man leading them drove ahead and they lost sight of him. While coming around a curve, Fisher said they saw the man stopped in the middle of the road.

As Fisher slowed down and started to drive around him, the man "abruptly turned his motorcycle to the left and moved into the path of Fisher's motorcycle" and they collided, according to the sheriff's office.

Fisher told authorities the man leading them unsuccessfully tried to help him up and then "fled the scene of the accident on foot."

Deputies and Sauk Rapids police officers were unable to find him that evening, but the sheriff's office says he is now identified and the case is "active and ongoing."

Fisher is recovering at St. Cloud Hospital. In a post on his Facebook account Monday evening, his team said his condition is "slowly but steadily improving," and he "appreciates fans' continued thoughts and prayers."