Inspired by the Minnesota State Fair, this Hudson gallery makes space for colorful, creative art

In downtown Hudson, Wisconsin, a small gallery is making room for a lot of creativity.

From prints and jewelry to ceramics and acrylic paintings, the Cream of the Crop Artists Gallery is the latest chapter in an idea that took root at the Minnesota State Fair.

"The proposal was to have an art gallery at the fair and kitsch and called Cream of the Crop Artists Gallery. An art gallery that was really approachable to others, like anybody could come in," said Genie Castro, owner and curator of the gallery.

Castro got into the fair over a decade ago. In 2023, she brought the same concept to downtown Hudson.

Forty artists are represented at both spaces.

Castro says part of the fun is not always knowing what's going in.

"It's fun to curate off the cuff when everyone brings things in. I know the kind of work they make but it's fun to be in that setting and arrange it accordingly," explained Castro.

For Hudson artist and UW-Stout junior Broden Decker, the gallery is about more than displaying art.

"Having people like Genie who curate an art space where you can show and present your work really gives artists an opportunity to have the incentive or have the push to make, express myself through this art that is a part of me and it heals me and it also heals other people," said Decker.

That connection between artist and community is at the heart of it for everyone involved.

"When you're walking or you're here or maybe even at the fair. You're seeing people pick up a piece and being like 'I love this' or 'I have this' or 'I want this.' It gives meaning to the work," said Crystal Shawn, an emerging artist.

"Relationships are what this whole thing is about for me," said Castro.

Cream of The Crop Artists Gallery is open weekends from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and other times by appointment.