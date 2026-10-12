3 drivers injured in crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington, state patrol says

Three motorists were injured in a crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington, Minnesota, Monday afternoon, two of whom were hospitalized.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera showed traffic on the northbound side of the interstate near 82nd Street snarled at 4:39 p.m. following the crash.

Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 35W in Bloomington, Minnesota, after a crash on Oct. 12, 2026. Minnesota Department of Transportation

One of the drivers who was hospitalized had "suspected serious injuries," according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Officials have yet to disclose other details surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.