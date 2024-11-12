Crash temporarily closes stretch of I-94 in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning

ROBERTS, Wis. — Traffic is backed up on a major interstate in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to Wisconsin transportation officials, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, closing the lanes beyond the ramp from County T in the Roberts area.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic cameras show the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing again, but slowly.

It is unknown if injuries were involved in the crash.

Roberts is near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, just east of Hudson.