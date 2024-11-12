Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash temporarily closes stretch of I-94 in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of I-94 in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning
Crash closes stretch of I-94 in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning 00:30

ROBERTS, Wis. — Traffic is backed up on a major interstate in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to Wisconsin transportation officials, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, closing the lanes beyond the ramp from County T in the Roberts area.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic cameras show the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing again, but slowly. 

It is unknown if injuries were involved in the crash. 

Roberts is near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, just east of Hudson.

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.