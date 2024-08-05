Crash closes 2 lanes on I-394 WB in St. Louis Park; driver flees in another vehicle, MnDOT says

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Drivers can expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park Monday morning after a crash closed the center lanes.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred on the westbound side of the highway near General Mills Boulevard, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The center two lanes are closed while crews clear the scene.

MnDOT

The driver who crashed took off in another vehicle, MnDOT said.

