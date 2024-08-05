Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-394 WB in St. Louis Park; driver flees in another vehicle, MnDOT says

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Fire damages 2 Woodbury homes, and more headlines
Fire damages 2 Woodbury homes, and more headlines 05:21

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Drivers can expect delays on a stretch of Interstate 394 in St. Louis Park Monday morning after a crash closed the center lanes.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred on the westbound side of the highway near General Mills Boulevard, the Minnesota Department of Transportation  said. The center two lanes are closed while crews clear the scene.

c907.jpg
MnDOT

The driver who crashed took off in another vehicle, MnDOT said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.