Could you last in the Big Brother House? Some local Minnesotans are hoping so

Could you last in the big brother house?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hundreds of fans are chasing after the shot of a lifetime Saturday in the Twin Cities -- the opportunity to be a contestant on Big Brother.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in a house, outfitted with 94 HD cameras, and 113 microphones. Recording their every move 24/7.

"I took three flights, San Paolo to Chicago, Chicago to Minnesota and then here," said Tacito Cury. "I wanted to be on the show. I always dreamed. Not to mention I've got to be the winner. So I'm here. No joke. I'm here."

Cury and hundreds of others are auditioning to be on the next season of CBS's Big Brother, competing for a 750-thousand-dollar prize. Saturday marked the first-time auditions have been in Minnesota since 2016

"I've auditioned for the show a couple of times," said Cole Kurcz. "Basically, it's a bunch of people trapped in a house competing for a huge ton of money, they're lying, back stabbing, but also creating magical friendships that are going to last hopefully longer than the game.

some of these people have been in line for hours- but when they get to the front of the line, they'll have exactly one minute to tell the camera their name, age, and occupation - then make their pitch to be on the show.

Caleb Michael of Minneapolis was first in line at 7am.

"I knew that I wanted to do this, and that I didn't want to leave it up to chance if I was actually going to be seen. I wanted to make sure I had a spot to be seen," said Caleb.

He and others are hoping to make a lasting impression.

"I'm just going to go in there, be myself, sell myself and bring all the energy I can possibly can, that's what they're looking for," said Cole. "I'm just going to go in there and prove that I can win this game."

Casting for season 26 of Big Brother will last across the country throughout the spring. The season is set to air this summer, potentially with some familiar faces.