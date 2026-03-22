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5 killed, 9 injured in southwestern Minnesota crash

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Five people were killed and nine others were injured in a southwestern Minnesota crash late Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 GMC Terrain SUV traveling north on Highway 71 and a southbound 2019 Ford Transit Van collided head-on near 240th Street.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 67-year-old Martin Nickolas Hanson, of Springfield, Minnesota, died in the crash. Four passengers in the van were killed, according to the crash report: 49-year-old Kelly Christine Hargus, 73-year-old Kathleen Ann Johnson, 73-year-old Richard Warren Johnson, and 47-year-old Lindsey Ray Rossow.

A 44-year-old woman from Jackson, Minnesota, and a 54-year-old man from Lakefield, Minnesota, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van and six other passengers had injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

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