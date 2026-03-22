5 killed, 9 injured in southwestern Minnesota crash

Five people were killed and nine others were injured in a southwestern Minnesota crash late Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 GMC Terrain SUV traveling north on Highway 71 and a southbound 2019 Ford Transit Van collided head-on near 240th Street.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 67-year-old Martin Nickolas Hanson, of Springfield, Minnesota, died in the crash. Four passengers in the van were killed, according to the crash report: 49-year-old Kelly Christine Hargus, 73-year-old Kathleen Ann Johnson, 73-year-old Richard Warren Johnson, and 47-year-old Lindsey Ray Rossow.

A 44-year-old woman from Jackson, Minnesota, and a 54-year-old man from Lakefield, Minnesota, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van and six other passengers had injuries not believed to be life-threatening.